Love In A Boston Elevator Lands Couple With Warrants In Prison: Police

Transit police received a call of two people *ahem* going down in an elevator around 10 p.m. Police caught the couple in the act, but after running their information, officers realized they were wanted for a slew of other crimes outside of living out the lyrics to a late 1980s B-tier Aerosmith jam.

The two had warrants for assault with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and assault on a police officer, transit authorities said. They were arrested on the outstanding warrants.

