Love In A Boston Elevator Lands Couple With Warrants In Prison: Police

A couple of love birds decided to get hot and heavy in an elevator at the State Street MBTA Station Monday night, Oct. 16, transit police said, but it wasn't what got them locked up. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jason Dent
Transit police received a call of two people *ahem* going down in an elevator around 10 p.m. Police caught the couple in the act, but after running their information, officers realized they were wanted for a slew of other crimes outside of living out the lyrics to a late 1980s B-tier Aerosmith jam. 

The two had warrants for assault with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and assault on a police officer, transit authorities said. They were arrested on the outstanding warrants. 

