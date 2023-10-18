Lottery Jackpot: Special Numbers Help East Boston Woman Win $25K A Year For Life

Marina Costello of East Boston used a collection of birthdays and her favorite numbers when she played the Lucky for Life game earlier this month. She's been playing those same numbers for 30 years, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

Costello chose the lump sum payment of $390,000 before taxes rather than the annuity. She plans to use that money to buy a new car.

She purchased her ticket at Eagle Hill Convenience Store at 213 Trenton St. in East Boston. The store will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winner.

