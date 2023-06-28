Longtime Boston Bartender Crafts New Cocktail Bar Heading To Charlestown

Seth Freidus has worked his way around some of the Boston area's most-respected restaurants as a bartender, manager, and consultant. He's now opening up a venue of his own, where the spotlight will be on his award-winning craft cocktails.

Freidus's new cocktail bar will be called Good Company and will be located at 100 Hood Park, near Tradesman Coffee & Pizza and Turnstyle Cycling.

A menu has not yet been made public, but guests can likely expect to enjoy the inventive flavor combinations and sustainable, farm-to-glass practices that Freidus has been known for.

"I can’t wait to open my dream spot – a neighborhood cocktail bar without any pretense – and to share it with Boston," said Freidus, who has become known for his inventive flavor combinations.

Freidus originally leased space in Downtown Crossing in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put his plans on pause until 2023.

Freidus, a Massachusetts native, started his cocktail career as a bartender at the now-closed Eastern Standard before moving on to work as beverage director for Alden & Harlow in Harvard Square.

Good Company will offer snacks as well as drinks and is expected to open in fall 2023.

Click here to follow Good Company's progress on Instagram.

