Long-Awaited Eatery Opens In Roslindale, An 'Outstanding' Addition To Neighborhood

Midnight Morning opened at 14 Birch Street in Roslindale in July, according to its social media account. The bistro is located in the building that formerly housed Birch Street Bistro.

The new restaurant offers dishes from a variety of cuisines, serving up housemade summer cavatelli, soy glazed ribs, Virginia-style crab cake sandwiches, and "kitchen sink" fried rice.

Appetizers and small plates run the gamut too, ranging from boiled peanuts to mushroom rangoons to sweet chili lime wings.

Early reviews praised the service and drinks as well as the food.

"We stopped by for drinks and snacks and were thoroughly impressed," read the restaurant's first Yelp review. "Service was outstanding, the cocktails were inventive, the food was delicious, and the wine and beer lists had some great options. An excellent addition to the neighborhood -- can't wait to come back!"

"Awesome new restaurant in Rozzie," wrote one Google reviewer. "Long-awaited, and so worth it! Delicious food and drinks. The French fries are perfect! Can't wait to visit again!"

The eatery, which includes a patio space for outdoor dining, is open every day of the week beginning at 5 p.m.

Click here to view a sample menu on the restaurant's site.

