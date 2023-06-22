Local Chain Heads To East Boston, Bringing 'Best Barbecue In The Area'

The Smoke Shop BBQ, known for its award-winning barbecue, announced on Facebook that it will open a new location in East Boston in June.

The restaurant chain is owned by chef Andy Husbands, a "pitmaster" with 30 years of restaurant experience and a list of awards for his barbecue. He specializes in slow-cooked, competition-style barbecue and has co-authored six cookbooks.

The Smoke Shop's menu is, unsurprisingly, dominated by meaty entrees, like their "first-place St. Louis pork ribs," pulled chicken barbeque, and Texas-style brisket. Along with barbeque classics, the eatery offers more "chef-driven" entrees, including fried catfish and a crispy plant-based chicken hot bowl.

The eatery promises plenty of options to quench any kind of thirst, with over 200 selections of American whiskey, a variety of classic cocktails with unique spins, and a craft beer list with many of New England's favorite brews.

Reviews of the chain's first location, in Kendall Square in Cambridge, praise the restaurant's service as well as its food.

"The staff is kind and attentive," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "The locals are here and they love this place and the food. The food was well-seasoned, delicious, fresh, and hot. It's a must-visit again for me."

The East Boston location will include seating for up to 102 people and a year-round outdoor patio, according to city documents.

The new restaurant will be located at 45 Lewis Street in East Boston.

