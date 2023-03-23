VESTER Café Brings 'Transient' Remote Working Environment To South Boston

A European-inspired café with all the characteristics of your neighborhood hangout has expanded from Cambridge to Boston to offer more remote employees an ideal spot to work.

“I wanted a really transient space that just encouraged interaction and engagements.”

Nicole Liu is the owner and founder of VESTER Café, which started with one location at 73 Ames Street in Cambridge’s Kendall Square in 2018. The inspiration for VESTER came from Liu’s international travels, specifically her time in Denmark.

VESTER is short for “Vesterbro,” which is the former meatpacking district in an area west of Copenhagen. While exploring the area, Liu noticed “a lot of parallels” between the capital city and where she wanted to start her business venture.

“I wanted to make a community space that offers breakfast, salads [and] sandwiches at any time of the day that was welcoming to the international crowd that Kendall Square presented,” Liu said in an interview with Daily Voice. “I love that Kendall was this new, revived community. There's been so much change there in the time that we have been there, and it's just been a huge success.”

VESTER’s second location opened in South Boston in October 2022 and while both cafés reflect VESTER’s brand, the Southie spot has a different style and pace than its Cambridge sister.

“The Kendall Square location is very hip, very trendy,” Liu said. “The Southie location is a little bit of a different angle because the building that we're in…is this beautiful, large open space.”

The second VESTER, located in the lobby of CRISPR Therapeutics at 105 W First Street in Boston, offers a much quieter aesthetic complete with free Wi-Fi and 24-hour security. The Southie spot also features VESTER’s signature menu, but with its own set of food and drink specials.

“People who want to have a work from home experience without actually being at home, this is a great location for that,” Liu said. “It's a clean and comfortable and quiet area to be productive, to have meetings and it's been a great expansion for the brand.”

VESTER has been met with rave reviews with people praising the café’s menu as much as its ambience.

“This minority, female-owned, café features an awesome selection of breakfast items and delicious coffee drinks,” one Yelp reviewer said. “My personal favorites were the matcha latte and the avocado toast! (A whole lot of green there I know but tasted delicious).”

“VESTER has something for everyone. Great coffee, tea, pastry & breakfast sandwiches for mornings; Salads, sandwiches, wine for later in the day or take out if you can’t stay,” one reviewer wrote on Facebook. “Friendly service, comfortable atmosphere – a must try.”

But perhaps the most gratifying reception for Liu are the partnerships VESTER has developed with several local, small businesses that have helped advertise the café’s brand.

“They've been so supportive of our local business and the reception has just been really strong,” she said. “We're very grateful for it and its all these young professionals that I think are just excited to have a high-quality brand and food and beverage option in the area.”

People interested in checking VESTER out for themselves can visit the South Boston location weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, the hours for the Cambridge location are weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VESTOR also offers catering and hosts private events. More information can be found on their website.

