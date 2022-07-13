Tickets To Go On Sale For Bruce Springsteen Tour Stops In Boston, Mohegan Sun

Get ready to live out the "glory days" because Bruce Springsteen is coming to a city near you.

The Grammy Award-winning artist from New Jersey will be making stops in New England as part of his 2023 Tour. The tour will feature 31 shows, starting in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

The tour is in support of Springsteen's most recent album entitled "Letter to You," released in 2020.

The Boss currently has scheduled stops at the Mohegan Sun Area in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Thursday, March 12, 2023 and at TD Garden in Boston on Monday, March 20, 2023.

