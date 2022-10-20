This Is The Most Popular Candy In Massachusetts, Study Shows

The proof is in the pudding – or candy sales rather – as Halloween participation has reached pre-pandemic levels with record-high spending, according to the National Retail Federal (NRF).

The NFR estimates Halloween candy sales will reach $3.1 billion in 2022. As the Commonwealth starts preparing for this sugar influx, you may wonder which candy takes the cake as the most popular in Massachusetts.

Well, it comes as no surprise that the sweetest selection mirrors the reputation most Bay Staters get: sour and sweet.

A whopping 69,697 pounds of Sour Patch Kids were sold in Massachusetts in the past 15 years, according to Candy Store's list of Most Popular Halloween Candy in the US by state.

Butterfinger came in second with 67,827 pounds and Dubble Bubble Gum came in third with 48,921 pounds.

So it's safe to assume at least one of those confectionary concoctions will end up in your or your kids' trick-or-treat bag.

Click here to view the full list.

