These Three Pizza Chains Are Most Popular In Massachusetts, Brand-New Report Says

A new report from 24/7 Wall St. lists what it says are the most popular major pizza chains in Massachusetts.

The website shared a list of the most popular chains in each state in a story published this month.

According to the report, Massachusetts' most popular pizza chain is Little Caesars, followed by Domino's and then Papa John's.

The site reported that it created the list based on information from TOP Data, a marketing and research agency.

Read the full report from 24/7 Wall St. here.

