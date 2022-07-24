Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Lifestyle

These Three Pizza Chains Are Most Popular In Massachusetts, Brand-New Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Pizza
Pizza Photo Credit: Pixabay/Riedelmeier

 A new report from 24/7 Wall St. lists what it says are the most popular major pizza chains in Massachusetts.

The website shared a list of the most popular chains in each state in a story published this month.

According to the report, Massachusetts' most popular pizza chain is Little Caesars, followed by Domino's and then Papa John's.

The site reported that it created the list based on information from TOP Data, a marketing and research agency.

Read the full report from 24/7 Wall St. here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.