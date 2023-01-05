The Boston Strangler Is In Your Living Room (Via Hulu's New Movie)

The true crime craze is coming to Boston in a new Hulu film commemorating a notorious serial killer and the journalists who reported on the grisly case, according to IMDB.

The aptly-named movie "Boston Strangler," stars Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin, the first journalist to connect the serial killer's murders, and who dubbed the murderer as the "Boston Strangler," according to Empire. Carrie Coon co-stars as Jean Cole, McLaughlin's colleague who also puts her life on the line to report on the killer.

The real-life Boston Strangler murdered at least 11 women primarily via strangulation. He was never convicted of the 11 murders, but was arrested and received life imprisonment for charges of sexual assault. He was murdered in prison in 1973.

Matt Ruskin, who wrote and directed the movie, grew up in Boston and discovered that he had more than just an interest in the case, he also had a person connection, according to Empire.

"I discovered that Jean Cole’s granddaughter is an old friend of mine," Ruskin said about Coon's character to Empire. "She introduced me to both Loretta and Jean’s families, and they welcomed me with open arms, they gave me access to old photos, clippings and really shared the histories with me. So at that point, I was really hooked and devoted to telling their stories."

The movie was filmed in Boston, with some scenes shot close to original locations in the Boston Strangler's case, Ruskin told Empire.

The serial killer has inspired multiple other movies and series, including the 1968 film also called "Boston Strangler," directed by Richard Fleischer and based on the book by Gerold Frank.

The movie will be released on March 17, 2023 on Hulu.

