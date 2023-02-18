Ten Top-Notch Brunch Spots Around Boston That Will Start Your Day Off Right

With the long weekend just around the corner, you may be thinking of how you can take full advantage of your additional free morning.

Well if you plan on visiting Boston this President's Day weekend, be sure to stop by one of these highly-rated brunch spots around the city, courtesy of Eater Boston.

The Neighborhood Restaurant (Somerville)

A family-run eatery with Portuguese fare, The Neighborhood Restaurant is conveniently located in Somerville's Union Square. Customers often rave about the restaurant's baked goods including sweet breads, baked apples, and Portuguese-influenced pastries, the owner said on Yelp.

Monument Restaurant & Tavern (Charlestown)

Customers can enjoy brunch at this Charlestown staple between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, according to Monument's website. Their menu features a slew of gluten free and vegetarian options like the pumpkin cheesecake French Toast and the lemon & poppy seed buttermilk pancakes.

The Brewer's Fork (Charlestown)

Eating at The Brewer's Fork in Charlestown is "the perfect way to kick-off the weekend," the restaurant wrote on their website. Served Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., can indulge in items like the wood-fired frittata, biscuits and gravy and brunch pizza.

Brookline Lunch (Cambridge)

Eggs Benedict, French Toast, and Huevos rancheros are just some of the most popular items to grace the menu at Brookline Lunch in Cambridge, according to Yelp reviews. This "inexpensive" brunch spot is open six days week, with brunch being served from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

North Street Grill (Boston North End)

"Diners love this North End brunch destination for its over-the-top pancakes, among other options," Eater Boston reports. These include, but are not limited to, Nutella French toast sticks, chicken and waffle sliders, and lobster Benedict. Even their drinks come brunch-themed!

Cafe Luna (Cambridge)

Starting at 9 a.m. every weekend, those who didn't make a reservation try their shot at getting into Cafe Luna for first dibs on their specialties. Popular offerings include Salmon eggs Benedict, French Toast, and lemon ricotta pancakes, according to Yelp reviews.

Lulu's Allston (Allston)

Aside from being offered seven days a week until 3 p.m., what makes Lulu's brunch shine are the breakfast "totchos" – Cajun tater tots with Justin's Cheese Sauce, bacon, an over easy egg, mozzarella, ranch, and scallions. While you're there, try the joint's Breakfast Cereal Shooters (Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Honey Nut Cheerios) for a smooth finish to your morning.

Stillwater (Downtown Boston)

"Sexy Snacks," "Eggs and Such," "Sides, Adds and All the Fun Stuff" are just some of the menu categories at Stillwater in Downtown Boston. Sandwiched between Chinatown and South Station, this spot offers classic breakfast dishes with a modern twist like the Hot Honey Chicken & Biscuit sandwich and the PB & J Creme Brûlée.

Darryl's Corner Kitchen & Bar (Boston South End)

This brunch spot, offering Southern comfort classics, is located in Boston's South End right by Northeastern University. Only available on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers flock to Darryl's for "unlimited quantities of eggs, fried catfish cheddar grits, French toast, and waffles" all at one price for adults, seniors and children, Eater Boston reports.

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant (South Boston)

Whether you go to Lincoln Tavern during the week or on the weekend, you will still get exceptional sweet or savory options either way. Order the California omelette, smoked salmon platter or Fruity Pebble pancakes for your next brunch adventure.

Click here to read more about other top-notch brunch spots from Eater Boston.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.