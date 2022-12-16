Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Dog Dies In Medfield Rollover Crash Involving Doggie Daycare Van: Officials
Lifestyle

Revere Man Wins First $1 Million Prize In Mass Lottery's 'Emeralds 50X' Game

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
Daniel Torres of Revere
Daniel Torres of Revere Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery

Lady luck smiled on a Revere man when he became the first person to win $1 million from the "Emeralds 50X" game. 

Daniel Torres of Revere won the second-highest prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 14

Torres chose the cash option for his prize, which granted him a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

The winner purchased his ticket from Super Convenience Store, located at 136 Shirley Ave. in Revere. The convenience store will receive $10,000 for its part in the big win. 

There are still six remaining $1 million prizes in the "Emeralds 50X" game, according to the game's site.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.