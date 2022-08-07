NOW CASTING: Boston Actors, Dancers For 'Bridgerton Experience'

Break out your best British accent, because "Bridgerton" is coming to town!

Boston Casting is seeking actors and dancers to be cast in the upcoming experience called “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience.”

Rehearsals start Aug. 9 and the experience is expected to run through Oct. 30.

The casting includes the following roles:

Female dancer/actor, age 25-45. 5’5″-5’8." Multi-Ethnic. Strong skills in voguing, contemporary, hip hop, jazz/funk.

Female dancer/actor, age 21-29. 5’5″-5’8." Any ethnicity. Strong skills in classical, contemporary, jazz, and ballet. Upper body strength is important.

Male dancer/actor, age 21-29. 5’8″-6’0." Any ethnicity. Strong skills in classical, contemporary, jazz, and ballet. Upper body strength is important.

Male actor/mover, age 21-35. 5’8″-6’0." Any ethnicity. Excellent British accent needed.

Applicants must provide their full name, contact information, two recent headshots to in their submission. More information can be found online.

