New Boston Shop Brings Fresh Produce, Cheeses And...Ostrich To Beacon Hill

Chef Brian Poe has quite the resume from working in Boston’s food industry for 20 years, but he says his latest establishment is his greatest accomplishment yet.

“It's the pinnacle of my career right now because it's been so long since we've all been able to really work with farms,” Poe said. “Everybody's had such a hard hit, and the neighborhood is also grateful to have restaurants back.”

Poe initially launched Crane River Cheese Club as a delivery service to bring farm-fresh meats, cheeses, seafood, produce, and meals to people’s doorsteps during the pandemic. Now that this venture has shifted to in-person, Poe wants to keep supporting the neighborhood that has always supported him.

“The storefront’s nice for the neighborhood and then we're going to reopen the delivery aspect soon,” Poe said. “We can take care of our neighbors and they can get the same quality farm ingredients that I would get.”

Crane River Cheese Club is located steps away from Tip Tap Room in Beacon Hill, which Poe also owns. Having both businesses in the same area means people can either enjoy a fresh meal or make one themselves. Customers can also have in-person conversations with vendors who can guide them through the cooking process.

“A lot of people are tired of the big brand grocery stores, they want to get back to real people,” Poe said. “I wasn't strategically planning, but it worked out perfectly.”

In addition to growing his own produce, Poe works with local farms in Connecticut and Massachusetts to bring products into the deli. Poe will also source items for customers if they come into the store and don’t find what they were looking for.

But if you happen to visit Crane River there are several delicacies from which you can choose including elk, venison, yak, wild boar and ostrich. If you don't know how to work with those meats, don't worry because Chef Poe has your back.

"When you're curious about how to cook it, I can walk you through the flavors, the flavor profiles and what does work because I've experimented with it for 30 years," he said. "The people I buy from are high quality, and the people I sell to are highly interested. So then we can work together."

Those itching to get their hands on the diverse products can visit the store at 138 Cambridge Street. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., then Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. More information can found online.

