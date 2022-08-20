Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Breaking News: Breakheart Reservation In Saugus Still Closed As Crews Battle Massive Brush Fire (PHOTOS)
Massachusetts Is The Best State To Live In, According To WalletHub Survey

David Cifarelli
A mother with her infant daughter
A mother with her infant daughter Photo Credit: Sue Halliburton on Pixabay

Massachusetts residents have it best, according to WalletHub's list of 2022's Best States To Live In

The list was designed to help people find the best and most affordable place to live by comparing all 50 states across 52 key metrics. They include housing costs, income growth, education rate and quality of hospitals.

While the Commonwealth did not take the top spot in every category, it did get the highest score for education and health. 

Other Northeastern States to rank among the top 20 were New Jersey (2), New York (3), Virginia (5), Maine (11), Vermont (12), Pennsylvania (14) and Maryland (17). 

You can see the full list by clicking here.  

