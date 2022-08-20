Massachusetts Is The Best State To Live In, According To WalletHub Survey

Massachusetts residents have it best, according to WalletHub's list of 2022's Best States To Live In.

The list was designed to help people find the best and most affordable place to live by comparing all 50 states across 52 key metrics. They include housing costs, income growth, education rate and quality of hospitals.

While the Commonwealth did not take the top spot in every category, it did get the highest score for education and health.

Other Northeastern States to rank among the top 20 were New Jersey (2), New York (3), Virginia (5), Maine (11), Vermont (12), Pennsylvania (14) and Maryland (17).

You can see the full list by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.