MASS LOTTERY: Powerball Jackpot At Over Half A Billion Day Before Drawing

Massachusetts Lottery ticket holders could have a shot at winning hundreds of millions of dollars, lottery officials announced.

The Powerball jackpot prize reached an estimated $508 million the day before its drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials said. The cash option on the prize is estimated at $256.3 million.

People have until 9:50 p.m. Wednesday to buy tickets at select retailers in the state. Tickets got for $2 and the drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m., lottery officials said.

