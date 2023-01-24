Jennifer Coolidge Named Harvard’s 73rd Hasty Pudding Woman Of The Year

Boston-born Jennifer Coolidge has earned a bevy of awards over her acting career, including her recent Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in "The White Lotus," but now she can also say that she is the 73rd Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.

The award is bestowed by Harvard organization "The Hasty Pudding Theatricals," which describes itself as "the oldest theatrical organization in the United States," on their website. The annual award recognizes performers who make lasting or notable contributions to the world of entertainment. It has previously been given to Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, and most recently, Jennifer Garner.

Along with the award, Coolidge will lead a parade for the "Woman of the Year" festivities and be presented with a Pudding Pot at a celebratory roast following the parade. The roast will be held at Farkas Hall, the organization's home in Harvard Square.

After the parade and the meal, Coolidge will attend opening night of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 174th production Cosmic Relief.

“We are so excited to welcome Jennifer Coolidge back to her hometown and to Harvard, the iconic setting of Legally Blonde. Her glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding,” said Man & Woman of the Year Coordinator Maya Dubin, on The Hasty Pudding Theatricals' site. “We know she’ll fit right into the Pudding’s musical spectacular, though she’ll still have to earn her Pudding Pot on stage.”

Also among the Hasty Pudding elite is Emmy-award-winning writer, actor, and producer Bob Odenkirk, who is the recipient of the Hasty Pudding's 2023 Man of the Year Award.

Past winners of the Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year Award include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, and last year’s recipient, Jason Bateman.

“We’re cooking up a lot of surprises to celebrate Mr. Odenkirk’s contributions to the world of comedy both in front of and behind the camera," said Producer Aidan Golub.

The Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year festivities will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, and the Woman of the Year festivities will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4th.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.