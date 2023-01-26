Hyde Park Lotto Winner Is 'Lucky For Life'

The winner of the lottery game that gives $25,000 a year for life accepted his winnings on his own terms, cashing out his prize in one impressive lump sum.

Samuel Uzuegbu, of Hyde Park, won the multi-state lottery game "Lucky for Life" on Monday, Jan. 23 when the first five numbers of his ticket matched the ones pulled in the game's drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Uzuegbu claimed his prize the day after the drawing at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester and chose to cash out and receive a one-time payment of $390,000 before taxes. The winner plans to use his windfall to buy a house.

The winning Quic Pic ticket was bought at Neighborhood Convenience Store on Hyde Park Avenue. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for its part in the big win.

Drawings for the Lucky for Life game occur nightly, seven days a week.

