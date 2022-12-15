Hop To It! MSPCA Waives Fees For Rabbits and Guinea Pigs In Boston, Salem

Get the carrots and heads of lettuce ready — more than 130 little critters in need of homes will be free to adopt for one weekend, animal shelter officials say.

The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter are overflowing with small animals, so they will waive adoption fees for guinea pigs and rabbits on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, MSPCA-Angell announced.

New pet parents will avoid adoption fees of $85 per rabbit and $30 per guinea pig, meaning happy critters can get extra treats with the savings.

Two households recently surrendered a slew of animals, necessitating the free adoption event. One home in Plymouth county gave up 15 parakeets, 12 guinea pigs, six rats, and three rabbits, and a Worcester county home turned in 16 rabbits.

“We’re getting a high number of surrenders at a time of year when adoptions tend to slow down,” said Bryn Rogers, assistant director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “We really need adopters to step forward and give these small guys a loving home for the holidays to ensure that we’re able to continue helping animals who need us."

Adopters will still take part in adoption counseling before taking home fur babies. To browse the currently available animals or register for the event, visit mspca.org/feewaived or neas.org/feewaived.

