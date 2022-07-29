'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling.

The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.

Currently, bars and restaurants can't change the price of alcohol for promotional purposes, according to Axios. So, that means no cheap beer or half-priced martinis. The amendment would allow cities and counties to decide — not legislators in Boston.

Not everyone is raising a toast. Most notably bars and restaurants.

Massachusetts Restaurant Association president and CEO Stephen Clark wrote to lawmakers that the amendment would raise the cost of insurance rates and drive some out of business.

"For the last four decades, the present public policy in Massachusetts has worked. There has not been an outcry from the industry to change these laws. Who is asking for this change and for what reason?" wrote Clark, per CBS Boston. "Just because a consumer expresses a desire to have something doesn't mean it makes sense for the impacted business or the Commonwealth as a whole."

Clark said this couldn't come at a worse time as bars and restaurants have struggled to hang on through the pandemic lockdowns and are facing increased costs and rising inflation.

Patrons, however, are thirsty for it. In 2021 a MassInc poll found that 70% of people in the state want a happy hour, CBS said. And many people balk at the argument this would cause a spike in drunk driving incidents.

"So what about cheaper drinks is supposed to be so inherently threatening? Promotional discounts or no, bartenders in Massachusetts will always have the same responsibility not to over-serve," Spencer Buell wrote in Boston Magazine.

Government watchers expect the Democratic-led state House and Senate to pass the economic development bill soon, but it's not time to raise a glass. Happy Hour's biggest foe is Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

Axios said he opposed them in the past because of public safety fears, which means he could veto the measure. Democrats have the votes to override the veto, but Axios says they likely won't have the time to do it before this session ends, which gives the governor the final say on the matter.

Baker's office told CBS that he would carefully consider any legislation sent to him.

