4 Massachusetts Eateries Make Yelp's List Of Top 100 US Restaurants For 2022

Massachusetts has lots to offer the local foodie, but the Mass food scene has attracted national attention. The Yelpers have spoken – four Massachusetts eateries made it to a list of America's top 100 restaurants.

Sarma in Somerville, Fox & the Knife in Boston, Prezza in Boston, and Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant in Watertown made the Yelp list. The list was compiled through a process of asking Yelpers about their favorite spots to eat and then ranking the results by crunching data including number of submissions, ratings, and reviews.

The Mass restaurants that made the cut offer a variety of dining experiences, including one fully vegetarian menu.

Sarma in Somerville made the list at number 33, with an offering of small plates often featuring Mediterranean flavors. Diners can enjoy pork schnitzel, harissa bbq duck, ramen carbonara, or delicatsquash falafel, among many other options.

Number 70 is Boston-based restaurant Fox & the Knife, which provides "soul-satisfying Italian food" created by Chef Karen Akunowicz who draws on her time spent in Italy. The menu includes crostini di poplo, an octopus dish, spaghetti con vongole made with saffron, clams, and tomato butter, and milanese di mailale, a crispy pork dish.

Another Italian Boston find, Prezza, comes in at number 76 on Yelp's list. The restaurant has homemade pasta dishes including a gnocchi plum tomato dish and a chestnut raviolini filled with pulled duck, butter, mascarpone and parmigiano. Entrees include a fish stew, complete with lobster and swordfish, a 16 oz ribeye steak, and a crispy pork chop served with vinegar peppers, onions and potatoes.

Perfect for diners looking to include more plant-based meals in their diet, Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant in Watertown comes in at number 90. Offering a globally inspired menu, the restaurant can accommodate a number of special diets including selections that are gluten-free, raw, or macrobiotic. The dinner menu includes shepherd's pie, chimichurri seitan, Jamaican jerk tempeh, pistachio and coconut herb-encrusted tofu with a corn cake.

Yelp's top 100 list may draw out-of-town customers to these Massachusetts spots, and even locals are sure to make these spots a priority when dining out.

