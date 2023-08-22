Lego Bound For Boston's Back Bay, Bricks Up Connecticut Headquarters

The LEGO Group, makers of the beloved interlocking bricks, announced that the company's headquarters for the Americas will relocate from Enfield, in Hartford County, Connecticut, to 1001 Boylston Street, Boston in 2026.

The company announced in January 2023 that it was searching for a new home for its headquarters. After an "extensive" search, the Boylston Street location was chosen for its rich history, central location between Cambridge and Boston, and the region's diverse talent pool.

"Boston is one of the United States’ most livable cities, with world-class arts and leisure activities, education and research partners, and a thriving business community," said Skip Kodak, President of the LEGO Group in the Americas, in a news release. "Our move to 1001 Boylston Street ensures that we can continue our mission to bring LEGO play to even more children in the US and the Americas region."

Construction on a new 100,000-square-foot building will begin in mid-2025 and is expected to be finished by the end of 2026. The was also chosen for its accessibility for employees to walk or cycle to work. It is also within walking distance of Green and Orange Line stops.

The new office will have five floors with sky terraces on every other floor, providing views overlooking Cambridge, the Charles River, and historic Back Bay.

Amenities will include a fitness center, a well-being room, and a parent room.

The new building's design will achieve three sustainability certifications and will feature floor-to-ceiling windows to enhance daylight and BLUEbikes, a city's bike-sharing initiative.

Around 740 people are currently working full-time from the Enfield office. The transition to the Boston office will be "carefully managed over the next four years" to support the Enfield employees, the company said.

In April 2023, the LEGO Group began construction on a new factory in Richmond, Virginia, which is estimated to be completed in the second half of 2025 and will employ 1,760 positions over 10 years.

