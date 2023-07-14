A Few Clouds 80°

SHARE

Landmark Boston Restaurant Puts Memorabilia On Auction Block, Including Life-Size Pirate

Lovers of Boston history (and of wooden severed hands) are in luck - the decor from an iconic restaurant is up for grabs. 

The Pour House Bar and Grill closed in 2020. Items from the iconic Boston restaurant and bar are up for auction.
The Pour House Bar and Grill closed in 2020. Items from the iconic Boston restaurant and bar are up for auction. Photo Credit: BidSpotter.com
The restaurant was decked out in eclectic decor - much of which is now up for grabs.
The restaurant was decked out in eclectic decor - much of which is now up for grabs. Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview
Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories

The Pour House Bar and Grill, a beloved Boston watering hole that was located on Boylston Street before its closure in 2020, is auctioning off its assets, according to the Paul Saperstein Co. Inc. website. 

The bar was known for its drinks, brunch, pub fare, and eclectic decor. Many of the kitschy decorations and signs are now available for the highest bidder. 

Among the items on the auction block is a 6-foot-5-inch female pirate which could be seen towering over tables inside the restaurant. 

A variety of signs are available for bidding, including vintage Coca-Cola signs, traffic lights, beer-themed decor, and cigarette signs. 

Some of the available items are more unusual, including a plastic head with mouth agape, a wooden horse, wooden hands, and a soapbox car. 

Fans of the favorite locale can even buy the iconic sign that hung off the building's exterior. 

 Bidding ends on Wednesday, July 19.

Click here to view the auctioneer's website. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE