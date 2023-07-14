Landmark Boston Restaurant Puts Memorabilia On Auction Block, Including Life-Size Pirate

The Pour House Bar and Grill, a beloved Boston watering hole that was located on Boylston Street before its closure in 2020, is auctioning off its assets, according to the Paul Saperstein Co. Inc. website.

The bar was known for its drinks, brunch, pub fare, and eclectic decor. Many of the kitschy decorations and signs are now available for the highest bidder.

Among the items on the auction block is a 6-foot-5-inch female pirate which could be seen towering over tables inside the restaurant.

A variety of signs are available for bidding, including vintage Coca-Cola signs, traffic lights, beer-themed decor, and cigarette signs.

Some of the available items are more unusual, including a plastic head with mouth agape, a wooden horse, wooden hands, and a soapbox car.

Fans of the favorite locale can even buy the iconic sign that hung off the building's exterior.

Bidding ends on Wednesday, July 19.

Click here to view the auctioneer's website.

