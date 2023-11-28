Kitten With Rare Condition — Even Rarer Disposition — Looks For Home In Mass

Gumby arrived in Massachusetts from the SPCA of Texas on Nov. 11 for medical treatment, according to MSPCA-Angell.

Erin Morey, MSPCA Boston Adoption Center clinic coordinator, said in a statement that despite his abnormalities, Gumby is as lively and loving as any other kitten.

“Gumby acts like a regular kitten. He loves attention and can be a little mischievous. It’s really remarkable how well he’s learned to function with his limb deformities. He doesn’t let anything get him down!”

Gumby still manages to walk and use the litterbox, shelter staff said.

“We’ve never seen a cat quite like this,” said Dr. Rebecca Fellman, MSPCA-Angell lead clinician of community and shelter medicine. “Both of Gumby’s back legs are severely deformed with muscle contracture that limits his joint mobility, but he still manages to get around—often on all fours.”

Fellman explained that surgery may not improve how the kitten moves.

“It doesn’t make sense to put him through what will be a painful process at this time,” she added.

The organization wants to find Gumby the right family and environment that matches his needs.

“He can’t jump around or climb stairs, and there are times that he will need help getting around,” Morey said. “Long term, he might benefit from physical therapy or other forms of assistance, especially since his mobility and needs might change as he grows.”

Anyone interested in adopting Gumby must submit an inquiry.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.