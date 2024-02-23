Kitten Found Covered In Burns In Roslindale Recovering After Surgery; Mspca Looking For Owner

The cat, whom the MSPCA has nicknamed Dusty, was found on Feb. 11 in a parking lot and was rushed to Angell Animal Medical Center’s 24/7 emergency facility in Jamaica Plain for treatment.

“We don’t know how Dusty was injured,” explained Dr. Rebecca Fellman, who is part of the team treating Dusty at the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center clinic. “When it’s cold out, cats on the street often climb in wheel wells or under car hoods to stay warm, so it’s possible that Dusty was hurt when an engine was started by a driver who didn’t even know he was there.”

The MSPCA expects to spend up to $5,000 nursing Dusty back to health. Donations toward paying for that can be made at mspca.org/dusty.

The MSPCA hopes to reunite Dusty and its owner. Anyone with information about the cat can call the shelter at 617-522-5055.

If Dusty's owner cannot be located, the kitten will be adopted out.

You can follow Dusty's recovery journey here.

