'Kayla Was A Kind Soul': Mom Of 3 Killed In Crash With Tow Truck ID'd, Reports Say

Kayla Bertoncini, of New Bedford, was identified as the driver of a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica that was involved in the Saturday, Oct. 7, crash, according to MassLive. Emails to verify this with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office were not immediately returned.

Police said the minivan drifted across the center yellow line of South Boston Bypass Road near Frontage Road just after 11:30 p.m. Police do not know what caused her to slide into oncoming traffic and slam into an oncoming flatbed truck.

The driver of the tow truck, a 65-year-old Rowley man, received minor injuries in the crash, police said.

Bertoncini had to be cut from the wrecked van. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, but doctors could not rescue her.

Friends and family of Bertoncini posted memorials to the young woman to discuss her dedication to her family and her kind heart.

One family member posted on Facebook her fears for Kayla's children.

It saddens my heart too know that these 3 boys will now have to live with a mother and Tyler without her help to raise and nurture them in life. No one deserves to die so young it's such a tragedy.

One of Kayla's closest friends created a GoFundMe to help provide for her children and fiance, Tyler, as he adjusts to being a single parent.

Tyler now has to raise their three children without Kayla by his side. Kayla’s three children were her whole life and she was truly an amazing mother.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.