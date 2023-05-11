A Few Clouds 74°

Juvenile Hospitalized, Another In Custody In Chelsea Shooting: Police

A group of juveniles is responsible for a shooting that sent one person to the hospital, officials say.

Chelsea Police Department
Chelsea Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Chelsea Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
A "trifecta" of 911 calls around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 brought police to the scene of a shooting in the Bellingham Hill area in Chelsea, according to the Chelsea Police Department. 

Calls reporting a large group of people forming, a shot spotter alert, and calls reporting weapons violations came in almost simultaneously, said Captain David Betz. 

One juvenile victim received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Another underage person was placed in custody. 

Multiple onlookers gathered at the scene, Betz said, forming a large contingency of people. 

Officers determined that a group of between five and 12 juveniles were involved in the shooting. 

Firearms and ballistic evidence were recovered from the scene, and multiple other identifications were made.

Police are recovering video footage and going door-to-door as part of the ongoing investigation.

