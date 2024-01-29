John Wesley Young, III, 57, last talked to his family on the phone on Nov. 22, 2023, at around 7 p.m. and told them that he was traveling to Braintree, about 30 minutes away from his hometown of Boston.

Boston police initially shared his name only as John Wesley.

Police described him as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing around 300 pounds, with a bald head, mustache, and green eyes.

Young usually wears jeans and a sweatshirt and frequents the Malden area around Broadway Street, police said.

Anyone with information about Young’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-5619.

