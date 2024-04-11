Suffolk County resident Jennifer Prudencio, of Chelsea, age 25, faces criminal charges after her child, Yael Guardado-Prudencio, was found dead at her Spencer Avenue apartment on Sunday morning, April 7, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney.

According to Assistant District Attorney Audrey Mark, Prudencio had been aware her child was sick in the week before his death and that he suffered from a seizure disorder and hemophilia. He had also been vomiting blood in the days before his death, Mark added.

Additionally, Guardado-Prudencio had fallen while having a seizure and had suffered a bleeding wound on his face that was not properly healing before his death.

Prudencio brought her son to seek medical care on two occasions during the week, according to Mark.

On Saturday evening, April 6, Prudencio's son vomited again and appeared pale.

Despite this though, Prudencio left her sick son in the care of her two other children, aged 7 and 8, and went out to a bar in Revere, where she drank alcohol for several hours before sleeping at her boyfriend's Somerville home, officials said.

During the night, Prudencio's 8-year-old son sent a text expressing concern for his brother's well-being and sent a video of him. Prudencio then told him that she would be home soon.

When she arrived home at 10 a.m. the next morning, she found her three-year-old son dead, the DA's Office said.

Prudencio was later arrested and arraigned in Chelsea District Court for involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child in connection with her son's death.

She was ordered to be held on a $100,000 bail and is to have no unsupervised contact with children under 16.

Additionally, she will have GPS tracking upon release, she must surrender her passport, and cannot leave Massachusetts. Prudencio will again appear in court on Thursday, May 2 for a probable cause hearing.

