Jared Rodriguez Last Seen On Christmas Night In South Boston

Police are looking for a 15-year-old who disappeared Christmas night in South Boston.

 Photo Credit: Boston Police Department
Jared Rodriguez, of South Boston, was last seen around 11 p.m. near 12 Patterson Way, according to police.

He is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet 5 inches, and weighing 120 pounds with short brown hair.

Jared, who is autistic, was last seen wearing a black American Eagle jacket and is known to visit the Boys & Girls Club on W 6th St.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Boston police at 617-343-4742.

