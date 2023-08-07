Jamaica Plain Man Paid For Girl's Birthday After Family Member Made Porn Of Her: Feds

Robinson Alberto Baez-Nova, of Jamaica Plain, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children, one count of distribution of child pornography, and two counts of possession of child pornography, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Federal agents began investigating Baez-Nova in 2020 after they received more than a dozen tips about a Google photo account tied to him that featured child pornography, the prosecutor said. Investigators found over 400 photos on that account and over 200 photos and videos on his cellphone.

Also on his phone was a conversation on WhatsApp messaging service between Baez-Nova and a 17-year-old Dominican boy, the prosecutor said. The boy told Baez-Nova that his niece's birthday was coming up soon, and the family needed money to pay for it. He asked Baez-Nova for cash.

Baez-Nova agreed to supply the money if the boy made pornographic videos featuring the 9-year-old. The boy sent five videos, the prosecutor said, and Baez-Nova paid for them.

Another WhatsApp communication between Baez-Nova and a 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic discussed exchanging cash if the girl would film child porn videos featuring "little kids," federal investigators said. She sent him the videos.

Baez-Nova shared videos of the 9-year-old and the others online, police said.

Baez-Nova faces potentially decades in prison when he is sentenced in November.

