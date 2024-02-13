Italian Steakhouse In West Roxbury Closing After 16 Years, New Eatery To Take Its Place

In a Facebook post, the owners of Sofia Italian Steakhouse at 1430 VFW Parkway said they had sold the building, and it would be revamped into a new restaurant with a new concept.

Sofia will serve its last dinner on March 2.

The owners did not say what the new restaurant would specialize in or when it could open.

They directed customers to try Amelia's at 217 Washington St. in Stoughton in the interim.

Fans of Sofia posted their favorite memories in the comments of their post.

"Never had a bad meal or bad service!! Best memory was during COVID when you offered pick-up for orders of Mother's Day dinner. It was a long wait but totally worth it! My Mother loved her dinner from Sofia's!" one woman posted.

"My favorite restaurant since it opened. It was also the first in-person restaurant I went to after COVID restrictions allowed in-person dining. Such great food. Such a great atmosphere. And always great service. Wonderful memories!!!" another wrote.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.