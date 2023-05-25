ID Released for Haverhill Man, 33, Shot To Death In Boston: Police

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Monday, May 22 around 5 p.m. in the area of 264 Columbia Road in Boston to find a man, who has now been identified as 33-year-old Daniel T. Mayers, suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Mayers, of Haverhill, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This incident remains under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information about the case contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

