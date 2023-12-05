Group Of Teens Beat Up Disabled Person, Several Others In Broad Daylight Boston Attacks: Police

The attacks and unarmed robbery all happened on Friday, Dec. 1, Boston police said.

One person was waiting outside a TGI Friday restaurant at 1626 Tremont St. for his mom, who was in a nearby store, when a group of six teens jumped him shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Officers found him bleeding from his ear, with large welts on his head, and visible shoe impressions on his face and forehead, according to a police report obtained by the Daily Voice.

He couldn’t recall what the attackers looked like and was taken to Beth Israel Hospital. His mom told officers that her son has a learning disability and wouldn't be able to defend himself from an attack.

The six teens ran toward Saint Alphonsus Street, police said.

Another person told police that he was attacked by a group of teens at Pontiac and Alleghany Streets around 11:25 a.m., near the location of the first incident.

One of the suspects began punching him from behind, but he was able to run away towards Tremont Street. He suffered a scrape near his left eye but turned down medical attention, police said.

A third person who was also walking down Pontiac Street around 11:25 a.m. told police that the teens walked up and demanded his cell phone.

When he refused, two of the suspects started punching him, but he managed to get away, police said. He returned to the area soon after to retrieve his phone and headphones.

He suffered a minor cut to his left eyelid but refused EMS.

At 12:36 p.m., police arrested one of the suspects inside the Nubian Square Bus Station and charged the teen with assault and battery on a disabled individual.

Four of the suspects were caught on security videos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

