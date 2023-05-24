Grocery Store Stabbing: Hyde Park Man Arrested, Victim Hospitalized After Argument: Police

A Hyde Park man was arrested for stabbing another man inside the Star Market grocery store on River Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

Trevor Charlton, of Hyde Park, allegedly stabbed another man at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. Boston police responded and arrested him on the scene.

Both Charlton and his victim are thought to be employees of the grocery store, WHDH reports.

The victim was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charlton is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court in the morning of Wednesday, May 24.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.