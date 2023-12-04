Firefighters Rescue Animals From Burning Home In Fire That Displaced 6 In Boston

Fire crews arrived at 343 Market St. on Sunday evening, Dec. 3, around 10 p.m. to stop the blaze in the attic of the building, the Boston Fire Department said.

Photos shared on X, formerly Twitter, show firefighters taking a black cat as well as what appears to be a fish tank to safety.

The fire caused more than $250,000 in damages to the home, and around six residents were displaced, according to the department.

No one was injured.

Another fire happened overnight just a few miles in Allston on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Fire crews arrived to put out a heavy fire in a first-floor apartment at 38 Fordham Rd.

The fire in Allston was extinguished shortly before 9 p.m. before crews began a secondary search, the fire department said in a social media post.

Three adults were displaced, but there were no injuries in the Allston fire.

