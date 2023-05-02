Rain 50°

Falling Tree Kills Gardening Revere Woman With 'Wonderful Heart'

An 81-year-old woman was gardening at her New Hampshire vacation home when she was struck by a falling tree, delivering head contusions and killing her, officials say.

An ambulance with lights on at an intersection. Photo Credit: Unsplash / Yassine Khalfalli
Morgan Gonzales
Phyllis Mary Carifio, of Revere, died on Saturday, April 29 while cutting a tree that had sagged over the winter in her Ossippee, New Hampshire vacation home, according to the Ossipee Police Department.

Her great nephew-in-law was helping her cut down the 8-inch diameter tree, but Carifio was unable to get out of its way when it fell down.

Carifio suffered head contusions and a compound fracture of the ankle and was not conscious and not breathing when first responders arrived.

Emergency workers provided lifesaving efforts and transported Carifo to a local hospital, but she died before she arrived at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Carifio's family described her as a "wonderful woman with a wonderful heart," the Ossipee Police Department said.

The following groups responded to the scene:

  • Ossipee Corner Fire Department
  • Action Ambulance
  • Ossipee Police
  • Effingham Police
  • Life Flight

