Mostly Cloudy 55°

SHARE

Ex-Boston Cop Sentenced To Prison After Gift Card Scam Conviction: DA

A 49-year-old former Boston police officer who was convicted last week of multiple charges was sentenced to prison on Tuesday, authorities said. 

Mila Depinaa-Cooley, convicted last week on three counts of receiving property worth more than $250, was sentenced to six months in prison on Tuesday, May 9, authorities said. Though, she won't spend all of it behind bars.
Mila Depinaa-Cooley, convicted last week on three counts of receiving property worth more than $250, was sentenced to six months in prison on Tuesday, May 9, authorities said. Though, she won't spend all of it behind bars. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Arek Socha
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Mila Depinaa-Cooley was convicted on three counts of receiving property worth more than $250, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. The judge sentenced her to six months in prison, though she will only have to serve 60 days with the remainder being suspended for a year, the prosecutor said. 

She must also complete 100 community service hours. 

Authorities said Cooley bought more than $2,500 worth of Home Depot gift cards for half their face value in 2010 and 2011.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE