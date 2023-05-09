Ex-Boston Cop Sentenced To Prison After Gift Card Scam Conviction: DA

Mila Depinaa-Cooley was convicted on three counts of receiving property worth more than $250, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. The judge sentenced her to six months in prison, though she will only have to serve 60 days with the remainder being suspended for a year, the prosecutor said.

She must also complete 100 community service hours.

Authorities said Cooley bought more than $2,500 worth of Home Depot gift cards for half their face value in 2010 and 2011.

