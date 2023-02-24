St Patrick's Day In Boston: Festivities To Book Before Your Luck Runs Out

Boston has been named one of the best cities in the United States to celebrate St. Patrick's Day by Forbes, Trips to Discover, US News, WalletHub and more, and it's easy to see why!

With a rich Irish history, Boston is well-equipped to handle any St. Patrick's Day event from bar crawls and dance parties to brunches and comedy shows.

As thousands plan on flooding the city streets dressed in green, here are some events you could book before your luck runs out:

Take part in one of many St. Patrick's Day bar and pub crawls including "Luck of the Irish" Faneuil Hall Pub Crawl or Fenway Boston Leprechaun Alley Bar Crawl, both hosted by Pub Crawls.

Make connections at the St. Patrick's Day Irish Networking Breakfast at Dubliner's Pub in Center Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. Limited number of tickets available.

Book a reservation to dine at MJ O'Connors in Back Bay or Seaport, Howl at the Moon in the Financial District or Capo in South Boston.

Eat well, listen to live music and pour your own beer at Sam Adam's Brewery in Jamaica Plain starting Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m. and ending Saturday March, 18 at 9 p.m.

Jam out to Lost In Paris, the Northeast's premier wedding/event/club band, at Ned Devine's Irish Pub in Faneuil Hall on both Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March, 18.

Celebrate the luck of the Irish in the Backroom of the Burren in Somerville with a St. Patrick's Day Special Variety Dinner Show running from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March. 19.

More events in and around the Boston area can also be found on The Boston Calendar.

