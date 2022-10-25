SPIN Boston's Grand Opening Features Star-Studded Lineup Of NHL, NFL Athletes

A professional hockey player and professional football player walk into a ping pong bar. Although it may sound like the start of a joke, that was the reality SPIN Boston’s grand opening this past weekend.

The event went down at the ping pong social club at 30 Melcher Street in the Seaport District of Boston on Friday night, Oct. 24.

With walls adorned in graffiti art from local artist BlindFox and a live exhibition from Artists for Humanity Co-Founder and Director Jason Talbot, guests could play at one of 14 tables.

Those new to the game could also get one-on-one help from one of SPIN’s in-house ping pong coaches who were eager to help guests pick up a paddle and start hitting. During breaks, guests could enjoy a wide array of food options in several places throughout the club.

The menu consisted of a make-your-own lobster roll station, platters of locally curated finger foods and SPIN’s signature “Snack Attack,” which featured various candy and a wall covered in assorted flavored pretzels.

Guests could also enjoy eclectic cocktails at one of two bars or from SPIN's own robot bartender ADAM, who was mixing up a signature drink for the night.

The drink menu consisted of appropriately-named cocktails like the Truly Wicked – a vodka drink mixed with a Truly Hard Seltzer – and The Lob – a tequila drink made with Cointreau.

However, the true stars of the evening were none other than the two Boston athletes who went head-to-head in an epic battle of ping pong at center table.

David “Pasta” Pastrnak, of the Boston Bruins, edged out Matthew Judon, of the New England Patriots for the win – marking the end to our poor attempt at a sports joke earlier in this piece.

The event closed with a game between two professional ping pong players before doors opened to the public. Those looking to take a "SPIN" on their next Boston outing can visit the club's website for more information.

