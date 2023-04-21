East Boston Man, 44, Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Route 1A In Revere: Police

State Troopers responded to the crash on North Shore Road (Route 1A) at Agawam Street around 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio reports.

Initial investigation suggested that the motorcycle operator, identified as Juan Alvarez, lost control of his vehicle and potentially crashed into the guardrail.

Alvarez was taken to the hospital with severe injuries where he later died, Procopio said.

The crash remains under investigation.

