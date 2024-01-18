Dravon Robinson, age 39, is the third person convicted in the killing of Ricardo Garcia, 34, in August 2021, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Robinson was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Robinson's cousin, Karonn Brown, 51, was convicted of first-degree murder in November. Brown's son, Darrell Sanford, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges earlier this month.

The trio were accused of attacking Ricardo Garcia in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, 2021. They were riding through Roxbury when they approached Garcia's girlfriend.

Brown got out and tried to speak with her, but Garcia ran over to defend her, the prosecutor said. That's when Robinson and Sandford got out of the car, and the trio beat Garcia at the corner of Allerton and Peirson streets.

As the men punched and kicked him, Sanford pulled a blade and stabbed him, the prosecutor said.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced Garcia dead.

“There were three men involved here, and not one of them chose to de-escalate the situation," Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said. "I’m grateful for all who worked to hold each of them accountable for this shocking attack. I can only hope these convictions will bring some sense of justice to Mr. Garcia’s family."

