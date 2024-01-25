Edebiri, 28, is hot off the heels of her Golden Globe, Emmy, and Critics’ Choice wins for her role on the FX comedy “The Bear,” and this will be her first appearance on SNL.

The Boston Latin School alum was also featured in the films “Bottoms,” “Theater Camp,” and as the voice of April O’Neil in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

Edebiri graduated wit a writing degree from New York University and has written for shows such as “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Craig of the Creek,” and “Dickinson.”

Edebiri is scheduled to host SNL on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.