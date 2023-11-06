Dorchester Woman Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal Stabbing On Boston Common: DA

Alyssa Partsch, 30, was ordered held without bail after she was charged with murder in the slaying of Jazreanna Sheppard-Gonzalez, 21, of South Boston on July 20, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Surveillance video outside the Park Street MBTA Station on Boston Common shows Partsch approach Sheppard with a knife and stab her multiple times in the head and neck, the prosecutor said.

Sheppard-Gonzalez had a 2-year-old son.

The women had never met, but Partsch had sent Sheppard threatening messages leading up to the attack, the prosecutor said. It's unclear what those texts were about.

The Boston Globe reported that Partsch pleaded not guilty to the charge.

“It’s difficult to comprehend what could possibly motivate the violent actions that ended one young woman’s promising life, dramatically altered the defendant’s life, and threw the families and friends of both into grief and mourning and infinite loss," Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said. "In this case, as in too many others, we’re witnessing the endless agony forged by just a few seconds of terrible, tragic decision-making."

