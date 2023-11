Khyier Young was last seen at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, near Aspinwall Road.

He stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, wears braids, and has scars on both of his hands, the Boston Police Department said.

Khyier was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black sweatpants, black and gray Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Boston police at 617-343-4712.

