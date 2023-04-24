Dorchester Man, 53, Killed While Crossing Gallivan Boulevard In Boston: Police

Torrance Hodges was crossing Gallivan Boulevard when he was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Express van around 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, Massachusetts State Police report.

Hodges was taken to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver, a 52-year-old Dorchester man, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

