Do You Know The Smoking Bandit? If So, Boston Police Want To Speak With You

Police in Boston are searching for a smoking man who was caught on camera stealing several packages in an apartment building in Mattapan.

Several packages were stolen at an apartment building on River Street in Mattapan.

 Photo Credit: Boston Police Department
A resident said they smelled cigarettes and found multiple opened packages in the lobby of the building located on River Street shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Surveillance videos released by Boston police showed the man entering the lobby while carrying the stolen packages and then roaming the halls.

Police said he stole around 20 to 25 packages and damaged others.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.

