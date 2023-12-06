Do You Know The Smoking Bandit? If So, Boston Police Want To Speak With You

A resident said they smelled cigarettes and found multiple opened packages in the lobby of the building located on River Street shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Surveillance videos released by Boston police showed the man entering the lobby while carrying the stolen packages and then roaming the halls.

Police said he stole around 20 to 25 packages and damaged others.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.

