'Decently Sized' Coyote Spotted Near Dog Park, Playground In North End (Video)

One video, recorded to the tune of Mozart's "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik," by a woman in the North End showed the coyote moving through the area around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The woman’s friend, Michaela Burke, told the Daily Voice that the coyote was “pretty decently sized” and “definitely not malnourished.”

She said state wildlife officials weren't much help in advising them about what to do or how to protect themselves or their pets.

“We reported it to animal control, and they said there wasn’t much they could do because coyotes are a protected animal,” Burke said. “There was no further caution or guidance from state officials, which is troubling to me. Especially given that this coyote was seen right next to our dog park and park where kids play.”

Jillian Campbell saw two coyotes sitting in her front yard on Bigelow Street in Brighton earlier this month.

Experts say it’s not uncommon to encounter the canines throughout Massachusetts, except on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

The predators thrive in suburban, urban, and rural areas, according to MassWildlife.

They will eat anything they can get their paws on, including small animals, birds, insects, fruits, garbage, pet food, birdseed, and compost.

However, wildlife officials said there is little threat to people as coyotes fear humans.

Some steps residents can take to avoid encounters with coyotes include:

Remove food sources like bird feeders, garbage, and compost, and feed your pets indoors.

Do not leave your pets unsupervised outdoors and keep them on a leash.

Yell, scream, and make loud noises to drive coyotes away.

