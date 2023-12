Officers arrived at the intersection of Hano and Cambridge streets in Brighton to find the man critically injured by the truck shortly after 10 a.m., Boston police said.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, police told the Daily Voice.

The garbage truck's driver remained on the scene.

Boston homicide detectives and traffic officers are investigating.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

