Charges Stack Up For Teen Who Fired At 17-Year-Old In Revere Double Shooting

The teenager was charged on Thursday, June 15 for shooting a gun at a 17-year-old boy, grazing his arm with a bullet, near a bathhouse on Revere Beach Boulevard on Sunday, May 28, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified under Massachusetts law, turned himself in and was arrested on Tuesday, June 6 on firearm-related charges, but was not initially charged with firing a weapon, as reported by Daily Voice.

He is now charged with two counts of assault and battery using a firearm against a 17-year-old.

A 51-year-old female bystander was shot in her lower body during the incident.

The shooting suspect has been held in custody since a dangerousness hearing in Chelsea District Court on Monday, June 12.

He will be arraigned for the new charges at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.